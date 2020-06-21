All apartments in Seattle
81 Clay ST #326
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

81 Clay ST #326

81 Clay Street · (206) 522-8172 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Clay Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 81 Clay ST #326 · Avail. Jul 13

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
guest suite
81 Clay ST #326 Available 07/13/20 Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown! - Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown's Premier Luxury Destination! Just Moments to Olympic Sculpture Park, Myrtle Edwards Beach, Seattle Center, Waterfront, Shops & Dining! Prime Unit with Spacious Appeal

Features:
-Appr 447 sqft
-9 ft Ceilings,
-Tile Foyer,
-Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Plenty of Storage.
-24 Hour Concierge Service, Stunning Rooftop View Deck, Well-Equipped Gym, Luxurious Owners Lounge & Elegant Guest Suite.
-1 parking spot & 1 storage
-W/S/G included
-Laundry in Unit

This is a definite MUST SEE!! 1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit). Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE4068499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Clay ST #326 have any available units?
81 Clay ST #326 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Clay ST #326 have?
Some of 81 Clay ST #326's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Clay ST #326 currently offering any rent specials?
81 Clay ST #326 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Clay ST #326 pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Clay ST #326 is pet friendly.
Does 81 Clay ST #326 offer parking?
Yes, 81 Clay ST #326 does offer parking.
Does 81 Clay ST #326 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Clay ST #326 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Clay ST #326 have a pool?
No, 81 Clay ST #326 does not have a pool.
Does 81 Clay ST #326 have accessible units?
No, 81 Clay ST #326 does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Clay ST #326 have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Clay ST #326 does not have units with dishwashers.
