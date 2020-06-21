Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking guest suite

81 Clay ST #326 Available 07/13/20 Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown! - Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown's Premier Luxury Destination! Just Moments to Olympic Sculpture Park, Myrtle Edwards Beach, Seattle Center, Waterfront, Shops & Dining! Prime Unit with Spacious Appeal



Features:

-Appr 447 sqft

-9 ft Ceilings,

-Tile Foyer,

-Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Plenty of Storage.

-24 Hour Concierge Service, Stunning Rooftop View Deck, Well-Equipped Gym, Luxurious Owners Lounge & Elegant Guest Suite.

-1 parking spot & 1 storage

-W/S/G included

-Laundry in Unit



This is a definite MUST SEE!! 1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit). Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



(RLNE4068499)