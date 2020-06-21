Amenities
81 Clay ST #326 Available 07/13/20 Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown! - Contemporary Studio Condo in The Parc, Belltown's Premier Luxury Destination! Just Moments to Olympic Sculpture Park, Myrtle Edwards Beach, Seattle Center, Waterfront, Shops & Dining! Prime Unit with Spacious Appeal
Features:
-Appr 447 sqft
-9 ft Ceilings,
-Tile Foyer,
-Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Plenty of Storage.
-24 Hour Concierge Service, Stunning Rooftop View Deck, Well-Equipped Gym, Luxurious Owners Lounge & Elegant Guest Suite.
-1 parking spot & 1 storage
-W/S/G included
-Laundry in Unit
This is a definite MUST SEE!! 1st/Last/Deposit (can spread out with good credit). Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.
(RLNE4068499)