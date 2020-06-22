All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
809 Lake Washington Blvd S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

809 Lake Washington Blvd S

809 Lake Washington Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

809 Lake Washington Boulevard South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Spacious Leschi Home with Expansive Lake Washington Views. Enjoy views of Lake Washington and all the way to Bellevue and beyond from this large home with large view deck. Main level has open concept floor plan letting light in views in from every corner. Kitchen has all appliances and tons of storage along with an eating area and even a built-in wine fridge. Living room with all hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has custom closets and private full bathroom. Second bedroom and full bathroom located on main level as well. The lower level has an extra-large family room with fireplace. Two more bedrooms, full bathroom, separate laundry room and large storage/workspace room complete this level of the home. Off street parking for up to three cars off alley way. Yard service included. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Terms: 1st, last & $4200 security deposit; 11+ month lease. No smoking/ No pets. 675+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. 2 years verifiable rental history required.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have any available units?
809 Lake Washington Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have?
Some of 809 Lake Washington Blvd S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Lake Washington Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
809 Lake Washington Blvd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Lake Washington Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S does offer parking.
Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have a pool?
No, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Lake Washington Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Lake Washington Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
