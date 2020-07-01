All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8055 23rd Ave NW

8055 23rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8055 23rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Renovated Ballard Tudor - Newly Remodeled Loyal Heights 4 bedroom / 2.75 bathroom Brick Tudor with original character and charm!

Available March 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12 months+!

Entry welcomes you into the living room and dining room overlooking a spring-ready landscaped front yard. Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors, coved ceilings, and original leaded glass windows maintaining original 1930's charm. Kitchen, Bathroom, and bedroom windows are all new! The remodeled kitchen comes complete with newer appliances for your cooking needs. The home has top of the line finishes including subway tile, porcelain tile flooring, and Hansgrohe faucets throughout!

Walk down stairs to a spacious family room and play area. The bottom floor has been completely remodeled and is accompanied by another bedroom, full bathroom, and utility room. The utility room comes complete with a brand-new washer and dryer. Walk upstairs to the newly constructed private master suite! This room has vaulted ceilings and is accented with bright natural light and new eco-friendly hardwood flooring and walk-in closet. The attached large master bathroom comes complete with a standing glass shower, dual vanity, gorgeous Italian tile, and heated floors!

Step outside for a spacious fully fenced backyard perfect for entertainment during summer months, there is also a shed for personal storage or bicycles.

Experience Ballard living just minutes away from the heart of Ballard and Market Street. With a Walk Score of 82 out of 100, this home is also a 5 minute walk to Larsen's Bakery, Cafe Munir, and Loyal Heights Elementary school. This location is perfect for families!

Move-In Details:

-First Month: $4,100
-Security Deposit: $4,057
-Non-pet household

-Flexible lease terms 12+ months
-Tenants pay all utilities
-Lawn care included and paid by

Please contact Natalie -- Natalie "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-280-4267 for showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5651990)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

