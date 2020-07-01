8055 23rd Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly new construction

Renovated Ballard Tudor - Newly Remodeled Loyal Heights 4 bedroom / 2.75 bathroom Brick Tudor with original character and charm!



Available March 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12 months+!



Entry welcomes you into the living room and dining room overlooking a spring-ready landscaped front yard. Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors, coved ceilings, and original leaded glass windows maintaining original 1930's charm. Kitchen, Bathroom, and bedroom windows are all new! The remodeled kitchen comes complete with newer appliances for your cooking needs. The home has top of the line finishes including subway tile, porcelain tile flooring, and Hansgrohe faucets throughout!



Walk down stairs to a spacious family room and play area. The bottom floor has been completely remodeled and is accompanied by another bedroom, full bathroom, and utility room. The utility room comes complete with a brand-new washer and dryer. Walk upstairs to the newly constructed private master suite! This room has vaulted ceilings and is accented with bright natural light and new eco-friendly hardwood flooring and walk-in closet. The attached large master bathroom comes complete with a standing glass shower, dual vanity, gorgeous Italian tile, and heated floors!



Step outside for a spacious fully fenced backyard perfect for entertainment during summer months, there is also a shed for personal storage or bicycles.



Experience Ballard living just minutes away from the heart of Ballard and Market Street. With a Walk Score of 82 out of 100, this home is also a 5 minute walk to Larsen's Bakery, Cafe Munir, and Loyal Heights Elementary school. This location is perfect for families!



Move-In Details:



-First Month: $4,100

-Security Deposit: $4,057

-Non-pet household



-Flexible lease terms 12+ months

-Tenants pay all utilities

-Lawn care included and paid by



Please contact Natalie -- Natalie "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-280-4267 for showings by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5651990)