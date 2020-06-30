Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8024 27th Ave NW Available 01/20/20 Loyal Heights 2 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow! - Stunning Loyal Heights 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom bungalow with original character and charm!



AVAILABLE JANUARY 20th, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 6 - 12 months.



Entry opens into lovely living room with plentiful windows, overlooking front yard. Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors and trim throughout.



Updated kitchen including electric range, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. Two generous bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring. Adorable bathroom with clawfoot tub. Small nook / storage area adjacent to back door.



Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Basement has exterior entrance from backyard & good ceiling height. Unfinished space includes laundry (washer/dryer), great for workshop and/or storage. Upstairs finished space (2 bed / 1 bath) is 740 square feet, unfinished basement with washer/dryer is 540 square feet. Electric heat.



**Electric car charging set up available via front of home. Owner is planning to install solar panels in 2020 along with a Level 2 charing port.**



**Some partial furnished options available, please inquire with property manager. Owner open to leaving some furniture for next renter to use. Not pictured.**



Move-In Details:



-First Month: $2,595

-Security Deposit: $2,595

-Refundable Pet Fee: $640



-Flexible lease terms from 6 - 12 months.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants responsible for landscaping.

-Pets allowed on case by case basis.



Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.



