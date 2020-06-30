All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8024 27th Ave NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

8024 27th Ave NW

8024 27th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8024 27th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8024 27th Ave NW Available 01/20/20 Loyal Heights 2 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow! - Stunning Loyal Heights 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom bungalow with original character and charm!

AVAILABLE JANUARY 20th, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 6 - 12 months.

Entry opens into lovely living room with plentiful windows, overlooking front yard. Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors and trim throughout.

Updated kitchen including electric range, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. Two generous bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring. Adorable bathroom with clawfoot tub. Small nook / storage area adjacent to back door.

Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Basement has exterior entrance from backyard & good ceiling height. Unfinished space includes laundry (washer/dryer), great for workshop and/or storage. Upstairs finished space (2 bed / 1 bath) is 740 square feet, unfinished basement with washer/dryer is 540 square feet. Electric heat.

**Electric car charging set up available via front of home. Owner is planning to install solar panels in 2020 along with a Level 2 charing port.**

**Some partial furnished options available, please inquire with property manager. Owner open to leaving some furniture for next renter to use. Not pictured.**

Move-In Details:

-First Month: $2,595
-Security Deposit: $2,595
-Refundable Pet Fee: $640

-Flexible lease terms from 6 - 12 months.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants responsible for landscaping.
-Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.

(RLNE5392981)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 27th Ave NW have any available units?
8024 27th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 27th Ave NW have?
Some of 8024 27th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 27th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8024 27th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 27th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8024 27th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8024 27th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 8024 27th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 8024 27th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8024 27th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 27th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8024 27th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8024 27th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8024 27th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 27th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 27th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

