Enjoy the ease of city living in West Seattle. Modern Highland Park townhome with 3 bedrooms + den and 1.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a third bedroom and den/office. The main floor opens to a wide, bright living and dining area with kitchen and half bath. Smart open kitchen with all major appliances including gas stove and ample cabinetry. The top floor boasts a large master suite and the second bedroom. The floor also has a full bathroom and laundry room with stacked washer and dryer. Lots of storage, great natural light and gleaming hardwood floors increase the appeal of this cozy home. Close to bus stop, I-5 and Highland Park and Westwood Village. No smokers please. Pets will be considered on case by case basis. This home will not last so please contact Zarina Malik for more information.