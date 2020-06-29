All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

7931 18th Ave SW

7931 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7931 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Attractive Home in the Heart of West Seattle near Alki Beach! - This 800 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home features lots of natural lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large front yard and fully fenced in back yard, safe for kids to play, with room to garden & host bbq's. Cozy living room with built-in shelving and gas fireplace. Roomy kitchen with homey dining area. All appliances included: range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and convenient portable AC unit included.

One half of the garage contains washer and dryer and plenty of extra storage space; the other enclosed side will be used for owners storage and not available for parking. Off street parking for up to 2 cars and plenty of street parking. Gas and/or electric heat. Walking distance to Westwood Village, Lincoln Park and bus lines. Minutes from shops & restaurants. Don't miss out on this one!

Small pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $500 pet deposit.
$50.00 per month rent increase on pets larger than 25 lbs.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Available late October 2019

#4001

(RLNE4436398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7931 18th Ave SW have any available units?
7931 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7931 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 7931 18th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7931 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7931 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7931 18th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7931 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7931 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7931 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7931 18th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7931 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7931 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7931 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7931 18th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
