7931 18th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive Home in the Heart of West Seattle near Alki Beach! - This 800 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home features lots of natural lighting. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large front yard and fully fenced in back yard, safe for kids to play, with room to garden & host bbq's. Cozy living room with built-in shelving and gas fireplace. Roomy kitchen with homey dining area. All appliances included: range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and convenient portable AC unit included.



One half of the garage contains washer and dryer and plenty of extra storage space; the other enclosed side will be used for owners storage and not available for parking. Off street parking for up to 2 cars and plenty of street parking. Gas and/or electric heat. Walking distance to Westwood Village, Lincoln Park and bus lines. Minutes from shops & restaurants. Don't miss out on this one!



Small pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $500 pet deposit.

$50.00 per month rent increase on pets larger than 25 lbs.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Available late October 2019



#4001



(RLNE4436398)