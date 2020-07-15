All apartments in Seattle
7736 35th Ave SW

7736 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7736 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Seattle Home - Available March 16th - Charming two bedroom home set high off the street with great proximity to neighborhood amenities, commuter access, bus lines, I-5, SoDo, and Downtown! Large windows let in loads of light. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms. Eating space in the kitchen. One full bath and in-unit washer and dryer. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit. Three parking spaces off the alley in back of the home. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #westseattlerentals #westseattleforlease

(RLNE4752319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 35th Ave SW have any available units?
7736 35th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 35th Ave SW have?
Some of 7736 35th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 35th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7736 35th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 35th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7736 35th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7736 35th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7736 35th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7736 35th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7736 35th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 35th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7736 35th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7736 35th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7736 35th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 35th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 35th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
