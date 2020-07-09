Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=L96KUGj2Cc0

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/9420175013/7433-4th-ave-ne-c-seattle-wa-98115

Welcome home to this like new, 2017 built townhome just 2 blocks from desirable Greenlake. This super clean, move-in ready property comes partially furnished (see photos). Hardwood floors throughout the main, open kitchen and living room with access to a low maintenance private yard. Upstairs on the second floor you will find a full bath (with tub) spacious bedroom and laundry with 2 in 1 Washer/Dryer. The top floor consists of the master bedroom with a private bathroom (tiled shower) double closet and lastly has access to your own roof top deck great for entertaining this summer. This unit comes with 1 reserved parking spot.Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. $42 application fee (per person) $2000 refundable deposit, first and deposit moves you in (If qualified). Pets ok on CBC basis and $600 refundable pet deposit (2 max pets allowed)



Architecture style: Other

CoolingSystems: Wall, Solar

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: HeatPump, Wall

Num parking spaces: 1

RoofTypes: Other

ViewTypes: Water