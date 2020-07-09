All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7433 4th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7433 4th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7433 4th Ave NE

7433 4th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7433 4th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9420175013 ----
Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=L96KUGj2Cc0
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/9420175013/7433-4th-ave-ne-c-seattle-wa-98115
Welcome home to this like new, 2017 built townhome just 2 blocks from desirable Greenlake. This super clean, move-in ready property comes partially furnished (see photos). Hardwood floors throughout the main, open kitchen and living room with access to a low maintenance private yard. Upstairs on the second floor you will find a full bath (with tub) spacious bedroom and laundry with 2 in 1 Washer/Dryer. The top floor consists of the master bedroom with a private bathroom (tiled shower) double closet and lastly has access to your own roof top deck great for entertaining this summer. This unit comes with 1 reserved parking spot.Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard. $42 application fee (per person) $2000 refundable deposit, first and deposit moves you in (If qualified). Pets ok on CBC basis and $600 refundable pet deposit (2 max pets allowed)

Contact For Lease Details

Architecture style: Other
CoolingSystems: Wall, Solar
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: HeatPump, Wall
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Other
ViewTypes: Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 4th Ave NE have any available units?
7433 4th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7433 4th Ave NE have?
Some of 7433 4th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 4th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7433 4th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 4th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 4th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7433 4th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7433 4th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7433 4th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7433 4th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 4th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7433 4th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7433 4th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7433 4th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 4th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 4th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University