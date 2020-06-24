All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7329 18th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7329 18th Ave NW
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

7329 18th Ave NW

7329 18th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7329 18th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Ballard Location 3 BR/2BA Home - Available NOW! - This clean 1390 square foot home has a wood burning fireplace, garage, new private back deck and balcony off of the front of the house. Vaulted ceilings, open spaces and natural light. Dishwasher, W/D in home.
Close to 15th Ave and minutes from shopping, bus lines and restaurants. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets OK with owner approval, under 30 lbs. and older than 3 years preferred. Fenced yard and patio.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

** APPLICATION PENDING**

(RLNE3999284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 18th Ave NW have any available units?
7329 18th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7329 18th Ave NW have?
Some of 7329 18th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 18th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
7329 18th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 18th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7329 18th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 7329 18th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 7329 18th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 7329 18th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7329 18th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 18th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 7329 18th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 7329 18th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 7329 18th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 18th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7329 18th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University