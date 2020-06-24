7329 18th Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime Ballard Location 3 BR/2BA Home - Available NOW! - This clean 1390 square foot home has a wood burning fireplace, garage, new private back deck and balcony off of the front of the house. Vaulted ceilings, open spaces and natural light. Dishwasher, W/D in home.

Close to 15th Ave and minutes from shopping, bus lines and restaurants. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.



Pets OK with owner approval, under 30 lbs. and older than 3 years preferred. Fenced yard and patio.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



** APPLICATION PENDING**



(RLNE3999284)