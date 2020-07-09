All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7305 Winona Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7305 Winona Ave N
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

7305 Winona Ave N

7305 Winona Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7305 Winona Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d0a7fa0b0 ---- Remodeled in late 2017! Welcome to Green Lake! This one bedroom unit has a great location. The home has an updated kitchen and spacious rooms. There is a $50 water/sewer/garbage fee. First month's rent, deposit, and last month's rent is due at lease signing. However, if you have good credit, last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments. - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/5d0a7fa0b0 - Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589 Corner Lot Green Lake Washer/Dryer On Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Winona Ave N have any available units?
7305 Winona Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 7305 Winona Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Winona Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Winona Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N offer parking?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 Winona Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have a pool?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Winona Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Winona Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University