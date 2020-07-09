All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

725 27 Avenue

725 27th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

725 27th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf4cd95010 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bf4cd95010 Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom, ground floor unit Located in the Heart of Seattle. Enjoy remodeled kitchen and bathroom, in-unit laundry with over sized laundry room, Lots of light, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Close to major bus lines and minutes to Swedish Hospital, Seattle U, Seattle Central, UW, Husky Stadium, Light Rail, Downtown, Capitol Hill, Montlake, Leschi and so much more! Very Walkable Neighborhood with bars, restaurants, quick eats, grocery and Garfield High School. Water, sewer, garbage is $80 a month per person. Power is resident\'s responsibility. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 27 Avenue have any available units?
725 27 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 725 27 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
725 27 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 27 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 27 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 725 27 Avenue offer parking?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 725 27 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 27 Avenue have a pool?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 725 27 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 725 27 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 27 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 27 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

