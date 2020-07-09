725 27 Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf4cd95010 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bf4cd95010 Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom, ground floor unit Located in the Heart of Seattle. Enjoy remodeled kitchen and bathroom, in-unit laundry with over sized laundry room, Lots of light, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Close to major bus lines and minutes to Swedish Hospital, Seattle U, Seattle Central, UW, Husky Stadium, Light Rail, Downtown, Capitol Hill, Montlake, Leschi and so much more! Very Walkable Neighborhood with bars, restaurants, quick eats, grocery and Garfield High School. Water, sewer, garbage is $80 a month per person. Power is resident\'s responsibility. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Dryer Washer