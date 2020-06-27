All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

7018 37TH AVE NE

7018 37th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7018 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
BRYANT HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD! AVAILABLE NOW! - The home is located in Bryant and within walking distance to major bus lines, grocery stores, post office, and restaurants. AVAILABLE NOW!

Featuring fresh paint on main floor and exterior, two wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, carpet, and french doors opening out to a large freshly painted deck and yard that even includes a plum tree!

It is 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, large media room, and bonus studio bedroom with a separate entrance ideal for an office, guest room, or additional storage.

Property Amenities:
Driveway + street parking available
Pets case-by-case. Additional refundable pet deposit will be required.

Unit Amenities:
- Two wood burning fireplaces
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Oven
- Microwave
- Ample Storage Options

Move-In Fees:
-First Month: $3150.00/monthly
-Security deposit $3150.00 minus the cost of application fees.

10 month lease preferred. After owner will offer lease extensions on 12 months cycles.

Tenant pays all utilities. NO smoking please!

Please contact Ashley at ajohnson@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-402-9710 for a viewing. Appointment viewing only.

(RLNE5059459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 37TH AVE NE have any available units?
7018 37TH AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 37TH AVE NE have?
Some of 7018 37TH AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 37TH AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7018 37TH AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 37TH AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 37TH AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 7018 37TH AVE NE offer parking?
No, 7018 37TH AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 7018 37TH AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 37TH AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 37TH AVE NE have a pool?
No, 7018 37TH AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 7018 37TH AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7018 37TH AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 37TH AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 37TH AVE NE has units with dishwashers.
