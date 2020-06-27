7018 37TH AVE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

BRYANT HOME WITH LARGE BACKYARD! AVAILABLE NOW! - The home is located in Bryant and within walking distance to major bus lines, grocery stores, post office, and restaurants. AVAILABLE NOW!



Featuring fresh paint on main floor and exterior, two wood burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, carpet, and french doors opening out to a large freshly painted deck and yard that even includes a plum tree!



It is 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, large media room, and bonus studio bedroom with a separate entrance ideal for an office, guest room, or additional storage.



Property Amenities:

Driveway + street parking available

Pets case-by-case. Additional refundable pet deposit will be required.



Unit Amenities:

- Two wood burning fireplaces

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Oven

- Microwave

- Ample Storage Options



Move-In Fees:

-First Month: $3150.00/monthly

-Security deposit $3150.00 minus the cost of application fees.



10 month lease preferred. After owner will offer lease extensions on 12 months cycles.



Tenant pays all utilities. NO smoking please!



Please contact Ashley at ajohnson@northpacificproperties.com or call 206-402-9710 for a viewing. Appointment viewing only.



(RLNE5059459)