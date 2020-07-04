All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

701 25th Ave S

701 25th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

701 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Near Central District Seattle - First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking and small dogs conditional, no cats. If a pet is approved, there is an additional $25 pet fee per month. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is located just a little off I-90 and I-5 with easy access to the International District and downtown. The home features freshly painted walls and new carpets throughout. Great open kitchen and dining area with a large living room and lots of storage. Top floor features high vaulted ceilings with large skylights to let in lots of natural light. Spacious attached garage for one car with plenty of off street parking. Large outdoor patio perfect for spring gardening and summer BBQs. Less than a 10 min walk from the 4, 8, 14, and 48 bus lines.
Seattle SD - Leschi Elementary, Washington Middle, Garfield High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3965493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 25th Ave S have any available units?
701 25th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 25th Ave S have?
Some of 701 25th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
701 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 701 25th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 701 25th Ave S offers parking.
Does 701 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 25th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 701 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 701 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 701 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 701 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 25th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

