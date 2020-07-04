701 25th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Near Central District Seattle - First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking and small dogs conditional, no cats. If a pet is approved, there is an additional $25 pet fee per month. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is located just a little off I-90 and I-5 with easy access to the International District and downtown. The home features freshly painted walls and new carpets throughout. Great open kitchen and dining area with a large living room and lots of storage. Top floor features high vaulted ceilings with large skylights to let in lots of natural light. Spacious attached garage for one car with plenty of off street parking. Large outdoor patio perfect for spring gardening and summer BBQs. Less than a 10 min walk from the 4, 8, 14, and 48 bus lines.

Seattle SD - Leschi Elementary, Washington Middle, Garfield High



No Cats Allowed



