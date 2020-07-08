7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool clubhouse courtyard

Excellent West Facing Condo Overlooking Community Courtyard - Remainder of December FREE! - Seventy-O-One Condominiums sits between the Burke Gilman Trail & Magnusun Park. Find all the outdoor activities within blocks, biking, hiking, soccer, rock climbing, sailing & so much more. The 7001 community just had a full exterior makeover including beautiful grounds, sophisticated gym, club house & pool. This one bedroom is overlooking the courtyard in popular 7001 Building C. Have your morning coffee on the covered lanai, walk/bike the Burke Gilman Trail or enjoy Magnuson Park. Well run complex with onsite manager, covered parking & storage. On the bus line and close to the UW, Children's Hospital, and University Village.



Option for 6, 12 or 18 month Lease...



Rent: $1500

Deposit $1400



Pets by Management Approval



