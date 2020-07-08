All apartments in Seattle
7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410

7001 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent West Facing Condo Overlooking Community Courtyard - Remainder of December FREE! - Seventy-O-One Condominiums sits between the Burke Gilman Trail & Magnusun Park. Find all the outdoor activities within blocks, biking, hiking, soccer, rock climbing, sailing & so much more. The 7001 community just had a full exterior makeover including beautiful grounds, sophisticated gym, club house & pool. This one bedroom is overlooking the courtyard in popular 7001 Building C. Have your morning coffee on the covered lanai, walk/bike the Burke Gilman Trail or enjoy Magnuson Park. Well run complex with onsite manager, covered parking & storage. On the bus line and close to the UW, Children's Hospital, and University Village.

Option for 6, 12 or 18 month Lease...

Rent: $1500
Deposit $1400

Pets by Management Approval

(RLNE5323901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have any available units?
7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have?
Some of 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 offers parking.
Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 has a pool.
Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have accessible units?
No, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Sand Point Way NE #C410 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
