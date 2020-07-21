6824 33rd Pl Nw

Amenities

This spacious, luxury home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in the Sunset Hill Community in Ballard with amazing views of Shilshole Bay and the Olympic Mountains. Home has been fully renovated and is in perfect shape with high end finishes throughout. Home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level and stairs, high end carpet in bedrooms, and tiled bathroom floors. You enter the home on the main floor, which has spacious living room with views of water and mountains as well as fireplace, Dining Room, Powder Room, Back Deck, and Executive Kitchen. Executive kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, seamless Country sink, and large pantry! Second floor has two spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, master bedroom, master bath and view deck off of master. All bedrooms have high ceilings, newer carpet, luxury paint and trim work, large closets with custom shelving and large windows. Full bathroom has beautiful black and white tile work on the floors and shower surround and nice vanity. Master bedroom has very high vaulted ceilings with floor to ceilings windows showcasing great views as well as view deck, walk in closet, and luxury on suite bathroom with granite countertops, tiled floors, and tiled shower. Upper floor is huge flex room that has the best views in the home and can be used for almost anything. Great exposed beams on vaulted ceilings give the space a dynamic feel. Lowest level of the home is where the fourth bathroom is located as well as the luxury laundry room with high end appliances and lots of countertop space and cabinets as well as the 550 SF garage with lots of shelving for all your storage needs. Home is located in a very nice, quiet Sunset Hill neighborhood right next to Shilshole Bay, while still being within close distance to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped and maintained, and includes flat, grass areas, nice shed, lush foliage, large deck in front and back and fully fenced yard. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home.