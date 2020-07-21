All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6824 33rd Pl Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6824 33rd Pl Nw
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

6824 33rd Pl Nw

6824 33rd Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6824 33rd Place Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*available until 7/1/20

This spacious, luxury home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in the Sunset Hill Community in Ballard with amazing views of Shilshole Bay and the Olympic Mountains. Home has been fully renovated and is in perfect shape with high end finishes throughout. Home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level and stairs, high end carpet in bedrooms, and tiled bathroom floors. You enter the home on the main floor, which has spacious living room with views of water and mountains as well as fireplace, Dining Room, Powder Room, Back Deck, and Executive Kitchen. Executive kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, granite countertops, custom light fixtures, seamless Country sink, and large pantry! Second floor has two spacious bedrooms, full bathroom, master bedroom, master bath and view deck off of master. All bedrooms have high ceilings, newer carpet, luxury paint and trim work, large closets with custom shelving and large windows. Full bathroom has beautiful black and white tile work on the floors and shower surround and nice vanity. Master bedroom has very high vaulted ceilings with floor to ceilings windows showcasing great views as well as view deck, walk in closet, and luxury on suite bathroom with granite countertops, tiled floors, and tiled shower. Upper floor is huge flex room that has the best views in the home and can be used for almost anything. Great exposed beams on vaulted ceilings give the space a dynamic feel. Lowest level of the home is where the fourth bathroom is located as well as the luxury laundry room with high end appliances and lots of countertop space and cabinets as well as the 550 SF garage with lots of shelving for all your storage needs. Home is located in a very nice, quiet Sunset Hill neighborhood right next to Shilshole Bay, while still being within close distance to all Ballard has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped and maintained, and includes flat, grass areas, nice shed, lush foliage, large deck in front and back and fully fenced yard. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have any available units?
6824 33rd Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have?
Some of 6824 33rd Pl Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 33rd Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
6824 33rd Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 33rd Pl Nw pet-friendly?
No, 6824 33rd Pl Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 6824 33rd Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6824 33rd Pl Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 6824 33rd Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 6824 33rd Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 33rd Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 33rd Pl Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University