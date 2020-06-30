6621 Holly PL SW.

Amenities

Sunny Home near Lincoln Park with Huge Backyard! - Cozy 2 bd, with two 3/4 baths, 1490 sq ft house features many new updates, it is bright and within walking distance to the many offerings of West Seattle! Close to numerous bus lines, including the rapid C line, 116 line, and 22 line and the Vashon/ Southworth Ferry. Upon entering the property, you will notice the lovely old trees, such as Rhododendrons and Lilacs, and perennial flowers which line the front yard and carry you all the way around to the enormous fully fenced backyard!! Summertime badminton, gardening projects or soaking up the sun on either the patio or the upstairs deck will make this house instantly feel like home this year. The patio includes a privacy fence on two sides and the deck has a gas port for your BBQ. There's even a detached shed for storing your garden tools and yard care equipment.



Come inside, you'll like the kitchen with a view of Puget Sound and a quaint corner "bar" where you can eat breakfast and watch the ferry boats go by. Adjustable awnings keep things cooler in the summer. The living room features a decorative fireplace, built in bookshelves, cordless blinds and original oak parquet hardwood floors. The first bedroom is off of the living room. Please note this bedroom is lovely but small and will not fit a bed larger than a full; it has great built in's in the closet. The bathroom on this floor has a bathtub but no shower.



Head downstairs to the bright, walk-out basement and find an "entertainment room" with a decorative fireplace and carpet. Bedroom #2 features a large new double paned window and a great view of the yard. The second bathroom and shower are downstairs as well. Laundry and storage are in the next room along with a door (equipped with a doggie door) to lead you outside to enjoy the fresh air.



This home is quiet, pleasant and a quick walk to the many offerings of California Ave! Stroll to the Morgan Junction to enjoy Zeeks Pizza, dog friendly Beveridge Place Pub, Pet Elements, Starbucks or Thriftway Market...walk a few blocks to the south to explore the many forest trails and the beautiful beach at Lincoln Park and Lowman Beach Park. At Christmas time, listen to the Christmas Ship carolers from the deck of the house. A 5 minute drive will bring you to the West Seattle Junction, with additional shopping, bakeries, and more! You will love this vibrant West Seattle community!



NO CATS - DOGS OK



Walk Score 79 = Most errands can be done on foot! Bike Score 55 and Transit Score of 49.

Easy I-5 and 99 access!

20 min to Downtown

20 min to SeaTac



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.



Available NOW. $2550/month

- Lease term of 1 year minimum.

- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.

- Showings by appointment only.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



