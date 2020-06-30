All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6621 Holly PL SW..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6621 Holly PL SW.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

6621 Holly PL SW.

6621 Holly Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6621 Holly Place Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Sunny Home near Lincoln Park with Huge Backyard! - Cozy 2 bd, with two 3/4 baths, 1490 sq ft house features many new updates, it is bright and within walking distance to the many offerings of West Seattle! Close to numerous bus lines, including the rapid C line, 116 line, and 22 line and the Vashon/ Southworth Ferry. Upon entering the property, you will notice the lovely old trees, such as Rhododendrons and Lilacs, and perennial flowers which line the front yard and carry you all the way around to the enormous fully fenced backyard!! Summertime badminton, gardening projects or soaking up the sun on either the patio or the upstairs deck will make this house instantly feel like home this year. The patio includes a privacy fence on two sides and the deck has a gas port for your BBQ. There's even a detached shed for storing your garden tools and yard care equipment.

Come inside, you'll like the kitchen with a view of Puget Sound and a quaint corner "bar" where you can eat breakfast and watch the ferry boats go by. Adjustable awnings keep things cooler in the summer. The living room features a decorative fireplace, built in bookshelves, cordless blinds and original oak parquet hardwood floors. The first bedroom is off of the living room. Please note this bedroom is lovely but small and will not fit a bed larger than a full; it has great built in's in the closet. The bathroom on this floor has a bathtub but no shower.

Head downstairs to the bright, walk-out basement and find an "entertainment room" with a decorative fireplace and carpet. Bedroom #2 features a large new double paned window and a great view of the yard. The second bathroom and shower are downstairs as well. Laundry and storage are in the next room along with a door (equipped with a doggie door) to lead you outside to enjoy the fresh air.

This home is quiet, pleasant and a quick walk to the many offerings of California Ave! Stroll to the Morgan Junction to enjoy Zeeks Pizza, dog friendly Beveridge Place Pub, Pet Elements, Starbucks or Thriftway Market...walk a few blocks to the south to explore the many forest trails and the beautiful beach at Lincoln Park and Lowman Beach Park. At Christmas time, listen to the Christmas Ship carolers from the deck of the house. A 5 minute drive will bring you to the West Seattle Junction, with additional shopping, bakeries, and more! You will love this vibrant West Seattle community!

NO CATS - DOGS OK

Walk Score 79 = Most errands can be done on foot! Bike Score 55 and Transit Score of 49.
Easy I-5 and 99 access!
20 min to Downtown
20 min to SeaTac

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out immediately.

Available NOW. $2550/month
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- Showings by appointment only.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5611026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Holly PL SW. have any available units?
6621 Holly PL SW. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 Holly PL SW. have?
Some of 6621 Holly PL SW.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Holly PL SW. currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Holly PL SW. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Holly PL SW. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 Holly PL SW. is pet friendly.
Does 6621 Holly PL SW. offer parking?
No, 6621 Holly PL SW. does not offer parking.
Does 6621 Holly PL SW. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Holly PL SW. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Holly PL SW. have a pool?
No, 6621 Holly PL SW. does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Holly PL SW. have accessible units?
No, 6621 Holly PL SW. does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Holly PL SW. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 Holly PL SW. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University