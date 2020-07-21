6616 Corson Ave. S. #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Georgetown - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 story town home in Georgetown. Main entrance on lower level with 1 bedroom with a slider that leads to a private patio, 1 full bath and attached 1 car garage. Main level has a spacious kitchen with eating area and large living space with lots of natural light. Top floor has 2 roomy bedrooms and full bath. Conveniently located across from South Seattle Community College and close to Oxbow Park, International District, restaurants and shopping.



Please no smoking. Pets are case by case with extra $35 monthly pet fee per pet. 1st full month's rent and $2,800 deposit to move in.



Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) subsections 14.09.025.A.3, -A.4, or -A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in SMC section 14.09.115."



Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 to schedule a showing.



