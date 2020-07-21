All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

6616 Corson Ave. S. #B

6616 Corson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6616 Corson Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in Georgetown - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 story town home in Georgetown. Main entrance on lower level with 1 bedroom with a slider that leads to a private patio, 1 full bath and attached 1 car garage. Main level has a spacious kitchen with eating area and large living space with lots of natural light. Top floor has 2 roomy bedrooms and full bath. Conveniently located across from South Seattle Community College and close to Oxbow Park, International District, restaurants and shopping.

Please no smoking. Pets are case by case with extra $35 monthly pet fee per pet. 1st full month's rent and $2,800 deposit to move in.

Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) subsections 14.09.025.A.3, -A.4, or -A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in SMC section 14.09.115."

Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3424858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have any available units?
6616 Corson Ave. S. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Corson Ave. S. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B is pet friendly.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B offer parking?
Yes, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B offers parking.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have a pool?
No, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have accessible units?
No, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6616 Corson Ave. S. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
