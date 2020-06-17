66 Bell Street #34

Amenities

Belltown Lofts 1 Bedroom, Virtual Tour Available Now!



Incredible Belltown location, just blocks to the waterfront or Pike Place Market. Built in the early 1900's, this classic brick building provides true urban living with modern conveniences and historic charm. This one bedroom, one bathroom condominium home offers 726 square feet of beautifully remodeled space. Rich hardwood floors throughout a great floorplan with open living space, stainless steel and gas appliances, quartz counter tops and upgraded finishes in kitchen, full size washer and dryer, plenty of closet space and a generous sized bedroom plus storage. Clean and bright bathroom with quartz counter top and porcelain tile floor. Motorized black out shades plus roof top deck, elevator and access controlled lobby. This a rare opportunity to live in a unique Seattle establishment- don't miss out! Walk Score 98, Transit Score 100

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*No Pets

*$100 Utility Fee Per Month, 1st Occupant, Includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas

*12 Month Lease Term

*Parking Available- $275.00 per month

*Security Deposit $2350.00 and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



