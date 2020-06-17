All apartments in Seattle
66 Bell Street #34

66 Bell Street · (206) 349-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 Bell Street #34 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Belltown Lofts 1 Bedroom, Virtual Tour Available Now! https://youtu.be/ntpqr4Jjnqk - Virtual Tour Available Now- https://youtu.be/ntpqr4Jjnqk

Incredible Belltown location, just blocks to the waterfront or Pike Place Market. Built in the early 1900's, this classic brick building provides true urban living with modern conveniences and historic charm. This one bedroom, one bathroom condominium home offers 726 square feet of beautifully remodeled space. Rich hardwood floors throughout a great floorplan with open living space, stainless steel and gas appliances, quartz counter tops and upgraded finishes in kitchen, full size washer and dryer, plenty of closet space and a generous sized bedroom plus storage. Clean and bright bathroom with quartz counter top and porcelain tile floor. Motorized black out shades plus roof top deck, elevator and access controlled lobby. This a rare opportunity to live in a unique Seattle establishment- don't miss out! Walk Score 98, Transit Score 100
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*No Pets
*$100 Utility Fee Per Month, 1st Occupant, Includes Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas
*12 Month Lease Term
*Parking Available- $275.00 per month
*Security Deposit $2350.00 and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Bell Street #34 have any available units?
66 Bell Street #34 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Bell Street #34 have?
Some of 66 Bell Street #34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Bell Street #34 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Bell Street #34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Bell Street #34 pet-friendly?
No, 66 Bell Street #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 66 Bell Street #34 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Bell Street #34 does offer parking.
Does 66 Bell Street #34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Bell Street #34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Bell Street #34 have a pool?
No, 66 Bell Street #34 does not have a pool.
Does 66 Bell Street #34 have accessible units?
No, 66 Bell Street #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Bell Street #34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Bell Street #34 does not have units with dishwashers.
