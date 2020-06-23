Amenities

6569 5th Ave NE #B Available 02/01/19 6569 5th Ave NE #B - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath multi-level condo. Entrance with coat closet, access to 1 car garage. Main level, 1/2 bath with tile flooring. Kitchen with all stainless appliances and hardwood flooring in dining area and living room. Gas log fireplace. Access to deck. Upper level, 2 nice sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, tub/shower surround and commode. 1 block to Green Lake, buses, dining and shopping. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.



(RLNE4629764)