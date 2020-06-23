All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6569 5th Ave NE #B

6569 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6569 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
6569 5th Ave NE #B Available 02/01/19 6569 5th Ave NE #B - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath multi-level condo. Entrance with coat closet, access to 1 car garage. Main level, 1/2 bath with tile flooring. Kitchen with all stainless appliances and hardwood flooring in dining area and living room. Gas log fireplace. Access to deck. Upper level, 2 nice sized bedrooms, 1 full bath, tub/shower surround and commode. 1 block to Green Lake, buses, dining and shopping. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.

(RLNE4629764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have any available units?
6569 5th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have?
Some of 6569 5th Ave NE #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6569 5th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
6569 5th Ave NE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6569 5th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
No, 6569 5th Ave NE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 6569 5th Ave NE #B does offer parking.
Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6569 5th Ave NE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 6569 5th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 6569 5th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6569 5th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6569 5th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
