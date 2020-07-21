Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6519 44th Ave SW Available 02/01/20 Mid Century with hints of Era Charm - Large 1800 sqft 2 bedroom/2 bath home in excellent Gatewood location! Walkscore of 81 near groceries, shopping, parks and other community amenities. Easy access to public transportation, West Seattle Bridge, and the Southworth/Fauntleroy ferry terminal.



Available February 1st, 2020! Lease terms are flexible for 12 months or more.



Guests are welcomed into this mid-century charmer by an open and bright living room while the downstairs den is perfect for entertainment.



Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have multiple windows allowing for full natural light. Downstairs opens up to a second large living room as well as a den or office that is accompanied by a bath. This den is a nonconforming room and is best used as recommended above. This home offers an abundance of storage space and air conditioning as well, setting it apart from most.



Quaint kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and a unique backsplash giving the kitchen much character. Updated appliances include washer and dryer located on lower level.



Step outside for a spacious fully fenced backyard overlooking beautiful foliage which allows for privacy from neighbors, perfect for kids and pets or hosting a get together during summer months.



Attached garage and parking space for 2 cars as well as plentiful street parking for guests.



Discover what West Seattle has to offer being minutes from the heart of Morgan Junction close to great restaurants and retail, walking distance to bus-lines for easy transportation to downtown Seattle.



Move-In Details:



-First month; $2,950

-Security Deposit: $2,950

-Additional Pet deposit (as applicable)

-12 month lease or longer



-Tenant pays all utilities

-Tenants are responsible for landscaping

-Cats and friendly dogs of all sizes allowed (reference and approval required)

-Review our screening criteria at https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Natalie at Natalie@NorthPacificProperties.com or call



(RLNE5470941)