6519 44th Ave SW
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

6519 44th Ave SW

6519 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6519 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6519 44th Ave SW Available 02/01/20 Mid Century with hints of Era Charm - Large 1800 sqft 2 bedroom/2 bath home in excellent Gatewood location! Walkscore of 81 near groceries, shopping, parks and other community amenities. Easy access to public transportation, West Seattle Bridge, and the Southworth/Fauntleroy ferry terminal.

Available February 1st, 2020! Lease terms are flexible for 12 months or more.

Guests are welcomed into this mid-century charmer by an open and bright living room while the downstairs den is perfect for entertainment.

Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have multiple windows allowing for full natural light. Downstairs opens up to a second large living room as well as a den or office that is accompanied by a bath. This den is a nonconforming room and is best used as recommended above. This home offers an abundance of storage space and air conditioning as well, setting it apart from most.

Quaint kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and a unique backsplash giving the kitchen much character. Updated appliances include washer and dryer located on lower level.

Step outside for a spacious fully fenced backyard overlooking beautiful foliage which allows for privacy from neighbors, perfect for kids and pets or hosting a get together during summer months.

Attached garage and parking space for 2 cars as well as plentiful street parking for guests.

Discover what West Seattle has to offer being minutes from the heart of Morgan Junction close to great restaurants and retail, walking distance to bus-lines for easy transportation to downtown Seattle.

Move-In Details:

-First month; $2,950
-Security Deposit: $2,950
-Additional Pet deposit (as applicable)
-12 month lease or longer

-Tenant pays all utilities
-Tenants are responsible for landscaping
-Cats and friendly dogs of all sizes allowed (reference and approval required)
-Review our screening criteria at https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Natalie at Natalie@NorthPacificProperties.com or call

(RLNE5470941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 44th Ave SW have any available units?
6519 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 6519 44th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6519 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 44th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 6519 44th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6519 44th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6519 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6519 44th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 44th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6519 44th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6519 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6519 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 44th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
