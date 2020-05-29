63 W Etruria St #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Unit #1 Available 07/03/20 Contemporary 1 BD 1 BA condo Avail 7/3/20 - Property Id: 291608



2nd floor (1st floor is parking) condo with airy openness plan in a 6-unit boutique building where residents are friendly. Lots of natural light. Sliding glass doors lead to an open deck but still maintain privacy. Bamboo cork floors and tiles with contemporary interior. Dedicated one car port parking and additional on-street parking. Coin operated laundry and shared storage room inside the building.



Amenities include dish washer, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator.



Condo is located in Queen Anne North, between 3rd Ave W, Nickerson St. A mile to Google, Adobe, and Tableau Software in Fremont. Walking distance to Seattle Pacific University and Queen Anne North groceries/retail shops. Walkable 72/100, Transit 66/100, Bikeable 65/100. Coe Elementary 9/10, McClure Middle 7/10, Ballard High 10/10



NOTE: Tenants pay $50 for garbage, water/sewer services.

No Pets Allowed



