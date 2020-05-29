All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

63 W Etruria St #1

63 West Etruria Street · No Longer Available
Location

63 West Etruria Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Unit #1 Available 07/03/20 Contemporary 1 BD 1 BA condo Avail 7/3/20 - Property Id: 291608

2nd floor (1st floor is parking) condo with airy openness plan in a 6-unit boutique building where residents are friendly. Lots of natural light. Sliding glass doors lead to an open deck but still maintain privacy. Bamboo cork floors and tiles with contemporary interior. Dedicated one car port parking and additional on-street parking. Coin operated laundry and shared storage room inside the building.

Amenities include dish washer, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator.

Condo is located in Queen Anne North, between 3rd Ave W, Nickerson St. A mile to Google, Adobe, and Tableau Software in Fremont. Walking distance to Seattle Pacific University and Queen Anne North groceries/retail shops. Walkable 72/100, Transit 66/100, Bikeable 65/100. Coe Elementary 9/10, McClure Middle 7/10, Ballard High 10/10

NOTE: Tenants pay $50 for garbage, water/sewer services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291608
Property Id 291608

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 W Etruria St #1 have any available units?
63 W Etruria St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 W Etruria St #1 have?
Some of 63 W Etruria St #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 W Etruria St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
63 W Etruria St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 W Etruria St #1 pet-friendly?
No, 63 W Etruria St #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 63 W Etruria St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 63 W Etruria St #1 offers parking.
Does 63 W Etruria St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 W Etruria St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 W Etruria St #1 have a pool?
No, 63 W Etruria St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 63 W Etruria St #1 have accessible units?
No, 63 W Etruria St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 63 W Etruria St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 W Etruria St #1 has units with dishwashers.

