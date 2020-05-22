All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
607 NW 54th St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

607 NW 54th St

607 Northwest 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 Northwest 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2BR/1.75BA Traditional Ballard Home! - Available now. Classic 1924 traditional home with hardwood floors, arched doorways, wood wrapped windows & art tile gas fireplace. Spacious formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen with gas cooking & period breakfast nook. Main floor bedroom, tile bath & comfy den room. Upstairs boasts a full floor master suite with sitting area & large beautiful remodeled bathroom. Downstairs offers great storage and room to grow. Full-size washer/dryer included. A south facing deck looks over the private fenced backyard. Newer detached garage. Yard Service included! Terms: 12 mo. lease; $3,495 deposit; No smoking; Pets c/c.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4815308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 NW 54th St have any available units?
607 NW 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 NW 54th St have?
Some of 607 NW 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 NW 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
607 NW 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 NW 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 NW 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 607 NW 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 607 NW 54th St offers parking.
Does 607 NW 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 NW 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 NW 54th St have a pool?
No, 607 NW 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 607 NW 54th St have accessible units?
No, 607 NW 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 607 NW 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 NW 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
