607 NW 54th St

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2BR/1.75BA Traditional Ballard Home! - Available now. Classic 1924 traditional home with hardwood floors, arched doorways, wood wrapped windows & art tile gas fireplace. Spacious formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen with gas cooking & period breakfast nook. Main floor bedroom, tile bath & comfy den room. Upstairs boasts a full floor master suite with sitting area & large beautiful remodeled bathroom. Downstairs offers great storage and room to grow. Full-size washer/dryer included. A south facing deck looks over the private fenced backyard. Newer detached garage. Yard Service included! Terms: 12 mo. lease; $3,495 deposit; No smoking; Pets c/c.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE4815308)