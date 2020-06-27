6012 32nd Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Fabulous 3 Bedroom Home In Bryant Neighborhood - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the highly sought after neighborhood of Bryant is available August 1st. Features a cooks kitchen with plenty of space to work and lots of storage. Main floor features a fireplace for cool Pacific Northwest evenings. Large backyard for barbecues, and entertaining. The basement is finished and provides extra space for office, play area, storage, or flex space.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$53 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please do not disturb current occupants

*Sorry - interior pictures not available at this time - Please contact us to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



