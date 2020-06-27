All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6012 32nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6012 32nd Ave NE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

6012 32nd Ave NE

6012 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6012 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Fabulous 3 Bedroom Home In Bryant Neighborhood - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the highly sought after neighborhood of Bryant is available August 1st. Features a cooks kitchen with plenty of space to work and lots of storage. Main floor features a fireplace for cool Pacific Northwest evenings. Large backyard for barbecues, and entertaining. The basement is finished and provides extra space for office, play area, storage, or flex space.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$53 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please do not disturb current occupants
*Sorry - interior pictures not available at this time - Please contact us to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5002232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
6012 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6012 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6012 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 32nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 32nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 32nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University