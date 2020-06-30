All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 583 Battery ST unit 714N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
583 Battery ST unit 714N
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 AM

583 Battery ST unit 714N

583 Battery St · (206) 601-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

583 Battery St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 583 Battery ST unit 714N · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
One of kind 7th terrace unit in reputable Insignia Building. Aviod busy traffic and live near Amazon HQ. - Luxury terrace unit in Insignia. It's located in heart of flourishing Denny tringle. Rare and one in a lifetime experience to live on very top of affluence building. Astonishing view of endless moving city view from open air park on back patio. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/den. High quality elements surrounds the unit. It offers best of the best. The development itself houses a convenient fitness center, swimming pool and spa where you can have your daily work-out and a soothing relaxation end of a busy week. The courtyard features remarkable art work and water features encompassed in European design. In addition, a 24 hour doorman is available for your safety and convenience.

Rent includes Water/sewer/garbage/1 parking/personal storage plus deck!

Walking distance to Amazon, movie theater, restaurants, library,Starbucks and easy access to I-5. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email our leasing manager, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

(RLNE5795254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have any available units?
583 Battery ST unit 714N has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have?
Some of 583 Battery ST unit 714N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Battery ST unit 714N currently offering any rent specials?
583 Battery ST unit 714N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Battery ST unit 714N pet-friendly?
No, 583 Battery ST unit 714N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N offer parking?
Yes, 583 Battery ST unit 714N offers parking.
Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 Battery ST unit 714N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have a pool?
Yes, 583 Battery ST unit 714N has a pool.
Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have accessible units?
No, 583 Battery ST unit 714N does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Battery ST unit 714N have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 Battery ST unit 714N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 583 Battery ST unit 714N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity