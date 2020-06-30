583 Battery ST unit 714N

Amenities

One of kind 7th terrace unit in reputable Insignia Building. Aviod busy traffic and live near Amazon HQ. - Luxury terrace unit in Insignia. It's located in heart of flourishing Denny tringle. Rare and one in a lifetime experience to live on very top of affluence building. Astonishing view of endless moving city view from open air park on back patio. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/den. High quality elements surrounds the unit. It offers best of the best. The development itself houses a convenient fitness center, swimming pool and spa where you can have your daily work-out and a soothing relaxation end of a busy week. The courtyard features remarkable art work and water features encompassed in European design. In addition, a 24 hour doorman is available for your safety and convenience.



Rent includes Water/sewer/garbage/1 parking/personal storage plus deck!



Walking distance to Amazon, movie theater, restaurants, library,Starbucks and easy access to I-5. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email our leasing manager, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



