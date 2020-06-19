All apartments in Seattle
5806 B Roosevelt Way NE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5806 B Roosevelt Way NE

5806 Roosevelt Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Townhouse in U-District For Rent - View entire listing at www.mapleleafmgt.com under available rentals. Video available!

Welcome home to this lovely 3 story townhouse in the U-District! This townhouse boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an office and an one car garage!

On first floor, there is a den/office with a closet, access to front patio, and a one car garage. On the second floor is a full bathroom, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, bar counter area and a spacious shared living/dining room. The living room has a fireplace along with a tv mount in place ready to use. Off the living room is a balcony overlooking Roosevelt Way NE. On the third floor there is a stackable washer/dryer combo, master bedroom and second bedroom, along with a jack and jill bathroom.

Plenty of windows to let in natural light!

Nearby to bus routes (67,45, 355) grocery stores (Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Safeway) and restaurants (Taste of India, Salvatore Restaurant), and just minutes to UW and I-5!

Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. Showings are by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~12 month lease
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent and pet screening will apply.
~ $10 furnace filter fee

(RLNE3937157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have any available units?
5806 B Roosevelt Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have?
Some of 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
5806 B Roosevelt Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE offers parking.
Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have a pool?
No, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have accessible units?
No, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 B Roosevelt Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
