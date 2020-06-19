5806 B Roosevelt Way NE

Amenities

Lovely Townhouse in U-District For Rent - View entire listing at www.mapleleafmgt.com under available rentals. Video available!



Welcome home to this lovely 3 story townhouse in the U-District! This townhouse boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an office and an one car garage!



On first floor, there is a den/office with a closet, access to front patio, and a one car garage. On the second floor is a full bathroom, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, bar counter area and a spacious shared living/dining room. The living room has a fireplace along with a tv mount in place ready to use. Off the living room is a balcony overlooking Roosevelt Way NE. On the third floor there is a stackable washer/dryer combo, master bedroom and second bedroom, along with a jack and jill bathroom.



Plenty of windows to let in natural light!



Nearby to bus routes (67,45, 355) grocery stores (Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Safeway) and restaurants (Taste of India, Salvatore Restaurant), and just minutes to UW and I-5!



Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. Showings are by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

~12 month lease

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent and pet screening will apply.

~ $10 furnace filter fee



