Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Belvedere Terrace Remodeled 2-Story!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5707-ne-56th-st?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home, located in desirable Belvedere Terrace neighborhood. The home features living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, study loft, and family room in finished basement. Lovely wood beams and accents throughout, hardwood floors, tiled baths, and soaking tub. Wonderful entertainment sized deck, off kitchen. Detached garage and off-street parking. Landscaping included!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.