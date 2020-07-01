All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5707 NE 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5707 NE 56th St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:31 PM

5707 NE 56th St

5707 Northeast 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5707 Northeast 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Belvedere Terrace Remodeled 2-Story!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5707-ne-56th-st?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home, located in desirable Belvedere Terrace neighborhood. The home features living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, study loft, and family room in finished basement. Lovely wood beams and accents throughout, hardwood floors, tiled baths, and soaking tub. Wonderful entertainment sized deck, off kitchen. Detached garage and off-street parking. Landscaping included!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 NE 56th St have any available units?
5707 NE 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 NE 56th St have?
Some of 5707 NE 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 NE 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
5707 NE 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 NE 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 5707 NE 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5707 NE 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 5707 NE 56th St offers parking.
Does 5707 NE 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 NE 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 NE 56th St have a pool?
No, 5707 NE 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 5707 NE 56th St have accessible units?
No, 5707 NE 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 NE 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 NE 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University