Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage media room

5703 20th Ave NW Available 04/01/20 Stunning Ballard Townhome--Available April 1! - Welcome home to this designer townhome in the vibrant Ballard neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space, comfort, and modern details all within two blocks of Market Street, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines to Downtown and South Lake Union, and all that Ballard has to offer! Walk score of 98!



This 2 bed/2 bath home boasts well-designed spaces, open concept living, a sunny fenced courtyard with a paved space for outdoor living and a full-sized attached garage.



The first floor consists of a foyer with a coat closet and entrance to the garage.



The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. The beautiful chef's kitchen boasts slab countertops, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious living and dining area is bathed in natural light. Step out on to a balcony for grilling or your morning coffee!



The third floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom as well as a light-filled loft that can be used as an office or media room.



Step up to a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a cooling ceiling fan and an en-suite full bathroom with double sink vanity.



A full-sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the same floor as the master bedroom.



This home is full of natural light and contemporary designer details throughout!



- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Lease term is at least 12 months.

~Yard care (very small yard) is the residents'responsibility.

~One parking spot in the attached garage.

~All utilities are residents' responsibility.

~Please no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4750731)