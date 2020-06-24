All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

5703 20th Ave NW

5703 20th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5703 20th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
5703 20th Ave NW Available 04/01/20 Stunning Ballard Townhome--Available April 1! - Welcome home to this designer townhome in the vibrant Ballard neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space, comfort, and modern details all within two blocks of Market Street, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines to Downtown and South Lake Union, and all that Ballard has to offer! Walk score of 98!

This 2 bed/2 bath home boasts well-designed spaces, open concept living, a sunny fenced courtyard with a paved space for outdoor living and a full-sized attached garage.

The first floor consists of a foyer with a coat closet and entrance to the garage.

The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. The beautiful chef's kitchen boasts slab countertops, eating bar, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious living and dining area is bathed in natural light. Step out on to a balcony for grilling or your morning coffee!

The third floor has a bedroom and a full bathroom as well as a light-filled loft that can be used as an office or media room.

Step up to a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a cooling ceiling fan and an en-suite full bathroom with double sink vanity.

A full-sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the same floor as the master bedroom.

This home is full of natural light and contemporary designer details throughout!

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Lease term is at least 12 months.
~Yard care (very small yard) is the residents'responsibility.
~One parking spot in the attached garage.
~All utilities are residents' responsibility.
~Please no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 20th Ave NW have any available units?
5703 20th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5703 20th Ave NW have?
Some of 5703 20th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 20th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5703 20th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 20th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5703 20th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 20th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 20th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 20th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
