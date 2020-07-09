All apartments in Seattle
5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast

5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Location

5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
U-District PRE-LEASING for September, 2020 Spacious 8 bedrooms house in University District, completely remodeled in 2012. Wood floor through out the house, new double pane windows. Granite counter top, tile floor in kitchen & bathrooms,maple cabinet, All appliances provided. Washer/dryer in the house. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen and dining area. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with 1 full bath. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms & 1 full bath, utility room. All bedrooms are in good size, lots of storage areas. Free parking spaces in the back, can fit 2 to 3 cars. Gas heat. Convenient location, close to UW, buses, stores. easy access to I-5. First/Last/Deposit ($5600), tenants pay all utilities. No Pets/No Smoking. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have any available units?
5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have?
Some of 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast offers parking.
Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

