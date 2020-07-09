5610 Roosevelt Way Northeast

Amenities

U-District PRE-LEASING for September, 2020 Spacious 8 bedrooms house in University District, completely remodeled in 2012. Wood floor through out the house, new double pane windows. Granite counter top, tile floor in kitchen & bathrooms,maple cabinet, All appliances provided. Washer/dryer in the house. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen and dining area. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with 1 full bath. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms & 1 full bath, utility room. All bedrooms are in good size, lots of storage areas. Free parking spaces in the back, can fit 2 to 3 cars. Gas heat. Convenient location, close to UW, buses, stores. easy access to I-5. First/Last/Deposit ($5600), tenants pay all utilities. No Pets/No Smoking. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.