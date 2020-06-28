All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

5518 25th Ave NE

5518 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5518 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5518-25th-ave-ne?p=Company

Great 3 bedroom + bonus room, 1 bathroom home! Hardwood floors recently refinished. All new paint and blinds throughout. New range and fridge! Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New oil furnace being installed 9/18-9/20. New floor will then also go into laundry room to match the kitchen floor. Mow service included. Fireplace for decorative purposes only.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 25th Ave NE have any available units?
5518 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 5518 25th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5518 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5518 25th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5518 25th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5518 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5518 25th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5518 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5518 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5518 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
