Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5518-25th-ave-ne?p=Company



Great 3 bedroom + bonus room, 1 bathroom home! Hardwood floors recently refinished. All new paint and blinds throughout. New range and fridge! Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. New oil furnace being installed 9/18-9/20. New floor will then also go into laundry room to match the kitchen floor. Mow service included. Fireplace for decorative purposes only.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.