Location

5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 Large 6BR, 2BA House in U-District, ample parking spaces in back that can fit 3-4 cars. Completely renovated in 2016, wood floor through out, tile bath. Bright and spacious living room, updated kitchen with all appliances. All bedrooms in good size, three on main floor with kitchen and three on bottom floor with large storage area. Washer/dryer in the unit. Great location, close to UW, bus, stores, easy commute to Downtown. First/last/deposit ($4500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

