5500 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 Large 6BR, 2BA House in U-District, ample parking spaces in back that can fit 3-4 cars. Completely renovated in 2016, wood floor through out, tile bath. Bright and spacious living room, updated kitchen with all appliances. All bedrooms in good size, three on main floor with kitchen and three on bottom floor with large storage area. Washer/dryer in the unit. Great location, close to UW, bus, stores, easy commute to Downtown. First/last/deposit ($4500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.