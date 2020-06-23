All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4

539 NE Ravenna Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

539 NE Ravenna Blvd, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing Greenlake Location!
This charming Greenlake apartment has all the location, excitement and opportunities that you've been looking for. Enjoy the excellent bicycle lanes, restaurants, bars and outdoor recreation right at your fingertips. Very easy access to bus routes and I-5.

• One large bedroom and another smaller room that would make an excellent office or smaller bedroom.
• Full kitchen with dishwasher included
• Full bath
• Private patio
• Private entrance
• Laundry room in building
• Friendly, local, responsible building manager

Don't miss this chance to live in Greenlake affordably!
Call today! (206) 427-5377

Monthly rent: $1550.00/mo
Utilities: $50.00/person/mo
Parking: $100/mo
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have any available units?
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have?
Some of 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 offers parking.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have a pool?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have accessible units?
No, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4 has units with dishwashers.
