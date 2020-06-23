539 NE Ravenna Blvd - 4

Amenities

Amazing Greenlake Location!

This charming Greenlake apartment has all the location, excitement and opportunities that you've been looking for. Enjoy the excellent bicycle lanes, restaurants, bars and outdoor recreation right at your fingertips. Very easy access to bus routes and I-5.



• One large bedroom and another smaller room that would make an excellent office or smaller bedroom.

• Full kitchen with dishwasher included

• Full bath

• Private patio

• Private entrance

• Laundry room in building

• Friendly, local, responsible building manager



Don't miss this chance to live in Greenlake affordably!

Call today! (206) 427-5377



Monthly rent: $1550.00/mo

Utilities: $50.00/person/mo

Parking: $100/mo

