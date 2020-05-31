All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

530 Broadway Ave E

530 Broadway East · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Capitol Hill. 530 Broadway Ave E #210. 2 bed 2baths, 1070sqft. Available 8/6.

VIDEO TOUR! Brix- Upscale building brings a new meaning to Luxury on Capitol Hill. This 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, high-end appliances, slab granite/glass counters, floor to ceiling windows & delightful details throughout. Exclusive common areas include a beautifully landscaped central courtyard, controlled access parking, retail on ground level, bike storage, expansive rooftop terrace with city & sound views. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. 1 convenient parking space & storage included! This home has it all-Act Quickly! Coffee, restaurants and groceries just steps away.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110887091

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.
Minimum credit score: 680
Co-signers accepted: Yes
Renters insurance required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3:1
Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Broadway Ave E have any available units?
530 Broadway Ave E has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Broadway Ave E have?
Some of 530 Broadway Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Broadway Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
530 Broadway Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Broadway Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 530 Broadway Ave E offers parking.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Broadway Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have a pool?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have accessible units?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Broadway Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Broadway Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
