Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM



Capitol Hill. 530 Broadway Ave E #210. 2 bed 2baths, 1070sqft. Available 8/6.



VIDEO TOUR! Brix- Upscale building brings a new meaning to Luxury on Capitol Hill. This 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, high-end appliances, slab granite/glass counters, floor to ceiling windows & delightful details throughout. Exclusive common areas include a beautifully landscaped central courtyard, controlled access parking, retail on ground level, bike storage, expansive rooftop terrace with city & sound views. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. 1 convenient parking space & storage included! This home has it all-Act Quickly! Coffee, restaurants and groceries just steps away.



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/110887091



Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in.

Minimum credit score: 680

Co-signers accepted: Yes

Renters insurance required: Yes

Verified income ratio: 3:1

Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



