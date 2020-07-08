5234 36th Ave NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tudor in the sought-after Bryant neighborhood. Main level has a formal living, dining room, and fireplace for decorative purposes only. Kitchen with full appliances and an eating area as well alongside the 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms and an additional 3/4 bath. Lower level is partially finished with tons of storage space and a full-size washer and dryer. Attached one-car garage off alley. Other features included: large deck off back--great for entertaining, mahogany moldings, pic rail, and leaded windows. Yard service included.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.