5234 36th Ave NE.
5234 36th Ave NE
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

5234 36th Ave NE

5234 36th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5234 36th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tudor in the sought-after Bryant neighborhood. Main level has a formal living, dining room, and fireplace for decorative purposes only. Kitchen with full appliances and an eating area as well alongside the 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms and an additional 3/4 bath. Lower level is partially finished with tons of storage space and a full-size washer and dryer. Attached one-car garage off alley. Other features included: large deck off back--great for entertaining, mahogany moldings, pic rail, and leaded windows. Yard service included.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5234 36th Ave NE have any available units?
5234 36th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234 36th Ave NE have?
Some of 5234 36th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 36th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5234 36th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 36th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5234 36th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5234 36th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5234 36th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5234 36th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5234 36th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 36th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5234 36th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5234 36th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5234 36th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 36th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5234 36th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

