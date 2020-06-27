All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5232 Sand Point Way Northeast
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

5232 Sand Point Way Northeast

5232 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5232 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy studio unit, .75 bath, in Sand Point Way Location with one reserved parking space.
Recently updated, modern kitchen & bath, wood floor.
Living area has built in Murphy bed and cabinet.
All appliances provided, W/D in the unit.
Convenient location, right on bus line. close to Burke-Gilman Trail
Easy access to UW, Children Hospital & Downtown.

First/last/deposit ($1,000). W/S/G included. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets. Available May 11th, 2020!
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have any available units?
5232 Sand Point Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Sand Point Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast offers parking.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 Sand Point Way Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Alto
311 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University