5232 Sand Point Way Northeast

Cozy studio unit, .75 bath, in Sand Point Way Location with one reserved parking space.

Recently updated, modern kitchen & bath, wood floor.

Living area has built in Murphy bed and cabinet.

All appliances provided, W/D in the unit.

Convenient location, right on bus line. close to Burke-Gilman Trail

Easy access to UW, Children Hospital & Downtown.



First/last/deposit ($1,000). W/S/G included. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets. Available May 11th, 2020!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.