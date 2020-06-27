5232 Sand Point Way Northeast

Amenities
Cozy studio unit, .75 bath, in Sand Point Way Location with one reserved parking space.
Recently updated, modern kitchen & bath, wood floor.
Living area has built in Murphy bed and cabinet.
All appliances provided, W/D in the unit.
Convenient location, right on bus line. close to Burke-Gilman Trail
Easy access to UW, Children Hospital & Downtown.
First/last/deposit ($1,000). W/S/G included. Tenants pay electricity only. No smoking. No Pets. Available May 11th, 2020!
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity
**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **
* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.