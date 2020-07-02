5203 11th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (3/7) between 10:15-10:45am, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Beautiful 8 BR, 3 BA house located in the heart of the U- District. Completely renovated in 2012. Open style kitchen, granite countertop, eating bar, new cabinet, tile floor. One full bath in top floor, one 3/4 bath and 1/2 bath in main floor, bottom floor has one more full bath. Wood floor though out the house. New insulated windows. All appliances provided. Plenty of free parking on the back. Convenient location, close to campus, bus, stores, I-5. First/last/deposit ($6400) Tenants pay all utilities. Parking available on property. No smoking. No Pets. Available August 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.