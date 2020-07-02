All apartments in Seattle
5203 11th Avenue Northeast

Location

5203 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (3/7) between 10:15-10:45am, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Beautiful 8 BR, 3 BA house located in the heart of the U- District. Completely renovated in 2012. Open style kitchen, granite countertop, eating bar, new cabinet, tile floor. One full bath in top floor, one 3/4 bath and 1/2 bath in main floor, bottom floor has one more full bath. Wood floor though out the house. New insulated windows. All appliances provided. Plenty of free parking on the back. Convenient location, close to campus, bus, stores, I-5. First/last/deposit ($6400) Tenants pay all utilities. Parking available on property. No smoking. No Pets. Available August 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5203 11th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5203 11th Avenue Northeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 11th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5203 11th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 11th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 11th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 11th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

