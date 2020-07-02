5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203

Amenities

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in the energetic University District neighborhood in Seattle.



The lovely interior is unfurnished and features hardwood and carpet floors throughout the home, a bathtub, and a wood-burning fireplace. A kitchen fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as appliances like the refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with a walk-in closet for storage. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.



The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Additional Details:

Move-in fee of $25 per person.



There is 1 reserved covered parking spot and on-street parking available.



Storage is in the basement.



HOA forbids pets on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Ravenna P-Patch Community Garden, Ravenna Park, Ravenna Woods, and Cowen Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 91/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



No Pets Allowed



