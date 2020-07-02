All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203

5201 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5201 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Take advantage and hurry up! sign a lease and move in On or before May 10th to avail Limited Offer of 50% OFF on the First Month's rent!!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in the energetic University District neighborhood in Seattle.

The lovely interior is unfurnished and features hardwood and carpet floors throughout the home, a bathtub, and a wood-burning fireplace. A kitchen fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as appliances like the refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with a walk-in closet for storage. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.

The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Move-in fee of $25 per person.

There is 1 reserved covered parking spot and on-street parking available.

Storage is in the basement.

HOA forbids pets on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Ravenna P-Patch Community Garden, Ravenna Park, Ravenna Woods, and Cowen Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 91/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have any available units?
5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have?
Some of 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 22nd Ave NE Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University