520 Summit Avenue East

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

#405 is available for immediate move in, this 1bed 1bath apartment has 700sf with all new flooring and some newer lighting fixates. The Kitchen has refrigerator, garbage disposal, good cabinet storage and counter space. There is a hall closet next to the bathroom. Bathroom has nice cabinet space for all your toiletry items. The entry, kitchen and bathroom have a faux wood vinyl and then the living area is carpeted. The living area has large windows you will have plenty of natural light and this home faces north.

*Pictures are of 405.

*Look and Lease Special:

Reduced Sec Deposit ½ off the normal $800. Must rent 24 hours after tour (includes Rently.com tours or sight-unseen applications), must approve without conditions and lease needs to start 7-14 days after approval.

Special ends 6.12.2020

* Prices & Special subject to change

*Be careful of Scammers right now. They, will want you to directly wire them funds and they will ask for very personal information, such as passwords or email you used to set up your Renty.com account.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.