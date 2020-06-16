All apartments in Seattle
520 Summit Avenue East

520 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

520 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

#405 is available for immediate move in, this 1bed 1bath apartment has 700sf with all new flooring and some newer lighting fixates. The Kitchen has refrigerator, garbage disposal, good cabinet storage and counter space. There is a hall closet next to the bathroom. Bathroom has nice cabinet space for all your toiletry items. The entry, kitchen and bathroom have a faux wood vinyl and then the living area is carpeted. The living area has large windows you will have plenty of natural light and this home faces north.
*Pictures are of 405.
*Look and Lease Special:
Reduced Sec Deposit ½ off the normal $800. Must rent 24 hours after tour (includes Rently.com tours or sight-unseen applications), must approve without conditions and lease needs to start 7-14 days after approval.
Special ends 6.12.2020
* Prices & Special subject to change
*Be careful of Scammers right now. They, will want you to directly wire them funds and they will ask for very personal information, such as passwords or email you used to set up your Renty.com account.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Summit Avenue East have any available units?
520 Summit Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Summit Avenue East have?
Some of 520 Summit Avenue East's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Summit Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
520 Summit Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Summit Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Summit Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 520 Summit Avenue East offer parking?
No, 520 Summit Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 520 Summit Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Summit Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Summit Avenue East have a pool?
No, 520 Summit Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 520 Summit Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 520 Summit Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Summit Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Summit Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
