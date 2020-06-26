All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5102 Green Lake Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5102 Green Lake Way N
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

5102 Green Lake Way N

5102 Green Lake Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5102 Green Lake Way North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5102 Green Lake Way N Available 07/05/19 5 Bed 3 Bath Home Across from Green Lake - This 5 bed 3 bath home features a completely updated kitchen and granite counters and some updated appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs, one on the main floor, and one on the lower level (has windows). One 3/4 bath on the lower floor and the main floor with the top floor featuring an updated full bath (not pictured). Lots of storage space and bonus rooms on the lower floor. One carport spot. Located right across the street from Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake, this location is hard to beat.

First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, small pet conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4158108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have any available units?
5102 Green Lake Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Green Lake Way N have?
Some of 5102 Green Lake Way N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Green Lake Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Green Lake Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Green Lake Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Green Lake Way N is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Green Lake Way N offers parking.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have a pool?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have accessible units?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Green Lake Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Green Lake Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University