5102 Green Lake Way N Available 07/05/19 5 Bed 3 Bath Home Across from Green Lake - This 5 bed 3 bath home features a completely updated kitchen and granite counters and some updated appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs, one on the main floor, and one on the lower level (has windows). One 3/4 bath on the lower floor and the main floor with the top floor featuring an updated full bath (not pictured). Lots of storage space and bonus rooms on the lower floor. One carport spot. Located right across the street from Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake, this location is hard to beat.



First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, small pet conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4158108)