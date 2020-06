Amenities

1bed/1bath apartment in walking distance of Amazon/South Lake Union area. Near some of the best restaurants in the city, incredible night life, and two blocks from the Link Light Rail station. Parking spot and small storage unit included with rent. Water, electric, and trash included with rent. Partially furnished to included the bed, stools, couch, and lamps. All other items negotiable with owner. All questions welcome!