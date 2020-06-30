5022 9th Avenue Northeast

Amenities
Description: -Nice and charming duplex apt, Upper level -Hardwood floors throughout -Convenient to Univ of WA, freeways, shops, restaurants -Large dining room, kitchen, and sunroom -Big kitchen w/ tile floors -Fireplace -1000 SF -Storage area next to kitchen -One car per household parking available -Available April 1st -Private Washer and Dryer -Newer windows and heaters -Kitchen remodeled 2017 -Convenient to freeways, shopping, and Univ. of Washington -$2150 monthly rent plus $100 for utilities -Parking available in backyard, extra $75 per car/month -Small pet allowed, pet deposit applies Requirements: -local rental history -employment status -No smoking, drugs, frequent partying, and firearms -if roommates, one person per room -12-18 months lease, no less -application fee $40 per person -first months rent & security deposit ****Please provide a brief profile about yourself, name, number and availability to see the place. Thanks.