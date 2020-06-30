All apartments in Seattle
5022 9th Avenue Northeast

5022 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5022 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Description: -Nice and charming duplex apt, Upper level -Hardwood floors throughout -Convenient to Univ of WA, freeways, shops, restaurants -Large dining room, kitchen, and sunroom -Big kitchen w/ tile floors -Fireplace -1000 SF -Storage area next to kitchen -One car per household parking available -Available April 1st -Private Washer and Dryer -Newer windows and heaters -Kitchen remodeled 2017 -Convenient to freeways, shopping, and Univ. of Washington -$2150 monthly rent plus $100 for utilities -Parking available in backyard, extra $75 per car/month -Small pet allowed, pet deposit applies Requirements: -local rental history -employment status -No smoking, drugs, frequent partying, and firearms -if roommates, one person per room -12-18 months lease, no less -application fee $40 per person -first months rent & security deposit ****Please provide a brief profile about yourself, name, number and availability to see the place. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
5022 9th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 5022 9th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 9th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5022 9th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 9th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 9th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 9th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

