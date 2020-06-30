5022 9th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Description: -Nice and charming duplex apt, Upper level -Hardwood floors throughout -Convenient to Univ of WA, freeways, shops, restaurants -Large dining room, kitchen, and sunroom -Big kitchen w/ tile floors -Fireplace -1000 SF -Storage area next to kitchen -One car per household parking available -Available April 1st -Private Washer and Dryer -Newer windows and heaters -Kitchen remodeled 2017 -Convenient to freeways, shopping, and Univ. of Washington -$2150 monthly rent plus $100 for utilities -Parking available in backyard, extra $75 per car/month -Small pet allowed, pet deposit applies Requirements: -local rental history -employment status -No smoking, drugs, frequent partying, and firearms -if roommates, one person per room -12-18 months lease, no less -application fee $40 per person -first months rent & security deposit ****Please provide a brief profile about yourself, name, number and availability to see the place. Thanks.