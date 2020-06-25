Amenities

Mid Century Furnished Home - 501 N. 141st St.

Meticulously maintained and fully furnished mid-century rambler with level entry on a quiet dead end street. Three spacious bedrooms and two baths plus a family room/den. Fresh paint, and refinished hardwood floors through out living/dining room & 3 bedrooms. Sliding glass door opens to patio and private fenced yard. Kitchen with vintage tile counter tops, sunny breakfast nook and scalloped wood detail. Wood burning fireplaces in both the living room and family room. All appliances including new front loading W/D included. Large attached single car garage. 6 month + lease options available(length of term could vary depending on situation-call for detail). Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis w/additional pet deposit plus pet rent. $2895 security deposit, $40 application fee.



(RLNE4866219)