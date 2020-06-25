All apartments in Seattle
501 N. 141st St.

501 North 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 North 141st Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mid Century Furnished Home - 501 N. 141st St.
Meticulously maintained and fully furnished mid-century rambler with level entry on a quiet dead end street. Three spacious bedrooms and two baths plus a family room/den. Fresh paint, and refinished hardwood floors through out living/dining room & 3 bedrooms. Sliding glass door opens to patio and private fenced yard. Kitchen with vintage tile counter tops, sunny breakfast nook and scalloped wood detail. Wood burning fireplaces in both the living room and family room. All appliances including new front loading W/D included. Large attached single car garage. 6 month + lease options available(length of term could vary depending on situation-call for detail). Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis w/additional pet deposit plus pet rent. $2895 security deposit, $40 application fee.

(RLNE4866219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 N. 141st St. have any available units?
501 N. 141st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 N. 141st St. have?
Some of 501 N. 141st St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 N. 141st St. currently offering any rent specials?
501 N. 141st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N. 141st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 N. 141st St. is pet friendly.
Does 501 N. 141st St. offer parking?
Yes, 501 N. 141st St. offers parking.
Does 501 N. 141st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N. 141st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N. 141st St. have a pool?
No, 501 N. 141st St. does not have a pool.
Does 501 N. 141st St. have accessible units?
No, 501 N. 141st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N. 141st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N. 141st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
