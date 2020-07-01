All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
488 N 130th St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

488 N 130th St

488 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

488 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous, 3 beds, 2.5-baths, 1,300-square-foot townhouse in the energetic Bitter Lake neighborhood of Seattle.

The nice, unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, electronic fireplace, and walk-in closet. The orderly kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator/freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. There are also additional rooms like an office/study, living room, dining room, master bath, family room, storage space, and pantry. Also, there are garbage disposal and trash compactor. In-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air for climate control.

The exterior has a small yard that the tenant will maintain.

Attached garage and driveway parking.

The tenant is also responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, and cable and fiber internet. The landlord will handle the sewage utility.

Only small dogs are admissible on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited on the premises.

Nearby Parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Haller lake Public Access, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Northwest Carkeek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Broadview-Thomson Elementary School 0.15 mile 5/10
Ingraham High School 0.7 mile 7/10
Northgate Elementary School 1.23 miles 5/10
Parkwood Elementary School 1.4 miles 7/10

Bus Lines:
Route 345 - 0.0 miles
Route 5 - 0.1 miles
Route 355 - 0.1 miles
Route E Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE5172303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 N 130th St have any available units?
488 N 130th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 N 130th St have?
Some of 488 N 130th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 N 130th St currently offering any rent specials?
488 N 130th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 N 130th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 N 130th St is pet friendly.
Does 488 N 130th St offer parking?
Yes, 488 N 130th St offers parking.
Does 488 N 130th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 488 N 130th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 N 130th St have a pool?
No, 488 N 130th St does not have a pool.
Does 488 N 130th St have accessible units?
No, 488 N 130th St does not have accessible units.
Does 488 N 130th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 N 130th St has units with dishwashers.

