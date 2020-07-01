488 N 130th St

Amenities

Gorgeous, 3 beds, 2.5-baths, 1,300-square-foot townhouse in the energetic Bitter Lake neighborhood of Seattle.



The nice, unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, electronic fireplace, and walk-in closet. The orderly kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator/freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. There are also additional rooms like an office/study, living room, dining room, master bath, family room, storage space, and pantry. Also, there are garbage disposal and trash compactor. In-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air for climate control.



The exterior has a small yard that the tenant will maintain.



Attached garage and driveway parking.



The tenant is also responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, and cable and fiber internet. The landlord will handle the sewage utility.



Only small dogs are admissible on the property. The pet deposit is $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited on the premises.



Nearby Parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Haller lake Public Access, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Northwest Carkeek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Broadview-Thomson Elementary School 0.15 mile 5/10

Ingraham High School 0.7 mile 7/10

Northgate Elementary School 1.23 miles 5/10

Parkwood Elementary School 1.4 miles 7/10



Bus Lines:

Route 345 - 0.0 miles

Route 5 - 0.1 miles

Route 355 - 0.1 miles

Route E Line - 0.3 miles



