Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
480 N. 130th St.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

480 N. 130th St.

480 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

480 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Bitterlake Townhome - This stunning, centrally located 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Bitterlake Townhome has all the bells and whistles! Built in 2009, this well-maintained home has lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, a 1 car garage with an additional reserved off-street assigned parking space! The giant kitchen gleams, with counter space galore and an abundance of cabinets! All utilities are paid by the tenant(s). Don't delay....schedule your tour today before this unique home gets scooped up!

**Photos were taken while home was staged*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5397378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 N. 130th St. have any available units?
480 N. 130th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 480 N. 130th St. currently offering any rent specials?
480 N. 130th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 N. 130th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 N. 130th St. is pet friendly.
Does 480 N. 130th St. offer parking?
Yes, 480 N. 130th St. offers parking.
Does 480 N. 130th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 N. 130th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 N. 130th St. have a pool?
No, 480 N. 130th St. does not have a pool.
Does 480 N. 130th St. have accessible units?
No, 480 N. 130th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 480 N. 130th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 N. 130th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 N. 130th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 N. 130th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

