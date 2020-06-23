All apartments in Seattle
4744 34th Ave NE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

4744 34th Ave NE

4744 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4744 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ravenna Home - Available December 20th Move in before the Holidays! This charming two bedroom, plus den, one and a half bath home has hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with a breakfast nook area that is light and bright! Living room has wood burning fireplace. This home is surrounded by mature, flowering landscaping all year long! New high energy efficient washer & dryer. One car garage accessible from the alley. Partially fenced backyard is great for BBQ's and relaxing in the summer. One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 refundable deposit. Wonderful family-friendly Ravenna neighborhood, fantastic location just blocks from University Village with great shopping and restaurants, walk to the University of Washington and Children's Hospital. Jump on the Burke Gilman Trail and ride to UW Hospital and the UW Light Rail Center in just minutes! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. No smokers, thank you.

To view this charming home, please contact Nikki Wagner at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-619-8124 or nikki@avenueoneresidential.com

#avenueoneresidential #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #UniversityVillage
#SeattleRentals #RavennaRentals

(RLNE2817187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 34th Ave NE have any available units?
4744 34th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 34th Ave NE have?
Some of 4744 34th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 34th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4744 34th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 34th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4744 34th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4744 34th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4744 34th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4744 34th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4744 34th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 34th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4744 34th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4744 34th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4744 34th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 34th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 34th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
