4744 34th Ave NE

Ravenna Home - Available December 20th Move in before the Holidays! This charming two bedroom, plus den, one and a half bath home has hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with a breakfast nook area that is light and bright! Living room has wood burning fireplace. This home is surrounded by mature, flowering landscaping all year long! New high energy efficient washer & dryer. One car garage accessible from the alley. Partially fenced backyard is great for BBQ's and relaxing in the summer. One cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. welcome with $500 refundable deposit. Wonderful family-friendly Ravenna neighborhood, fantastic location just blocks from University Village with great shopping and restaurants, walk to the University of Washington and Children's Hospital. Jump on the Burke Gilman Trail and ride to UW Hospital and the UW Light Rail Center in just minutes! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. No smokers, thank you.



To view this charming home, please contact Nikki Wagner at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-619-8124 or nikki@avenueoneresidential.com



