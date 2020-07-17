4551 Glenn Way SW

Amenities

West Seattle Bungalow - Available 7/15! Incredible location, one block from West Seattle's Alaska Junction and all its treasures. This private, single standing home with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, includes a private, fenced patio and garden with beautiful flowers and an off-street parking space. The open floor plan encompasses a comfortable living space that leads to the kitchen and a separate laundry room. It's light and bright, yet cozy and private. This is a rare gem and opportunity for those looking to live in the heart of a residential neighborhood, paralleled with the close proximity to activity nearby. Please no pets or smoking.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594. Virtual tours available! In-person showings available as of 7/1.



No Pets Allowed



