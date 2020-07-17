All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4551 Glenn Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4551 Glenn Way SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4551 Glenn Way SW

4551 Glenn Way Southwest · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4551 Glenn Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4551 Glenn Way SW · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
West Seattle Bungalow - Available 7/15! Incredible location, one block from West Seattle's Alaska Junction and all its treasures. This private, single standing home with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, includes a private, fenced patio and garden with beautiful flowers and an off-street parking space. The open floor plan encompasses a comfortable living space that leads to the kitchen and a separate laundry room. It's light and bright, yet cozy and private. This is a rare gem and opportunity for those looking to live in the heart of a residential neighborhood, paralleled with the close proximity to activity nearby. Please no pets or smoking.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594. Virtual tours available! In-person showings available as of 7/1.

#ForLease #AvenueOneResidential #WestSeattle #WestSeattleRentals #AlaskaJunction

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have any available units?
4551 Glenn Way SW has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4551 Glenn Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Glenn Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Glenn Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 4551 Glenn Way SW offers parking.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have a pool?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have accessible units?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 Glenn Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 Glenn Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4551 Glenn Way SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity