All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4531 49th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4531 49th Ave NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

4531 49th Ave NE

4531 49th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4531 49th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4531 49th Ave NE Available 11/01/19 Laurelhurst Home - Available November 1st! Rare opportunity to lease this impeccably maintained and beautifully updated 3 bedroom plus bonus room/2bath Laurelhurst rambler within Beach Club boundaries! This charming home features a fully remodeled kitchen with Grohe fixtures, quartz counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, gas stove and heated tile floor in the bathroom. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom. Third bedroom along with a bonus room in the fully finished basement with an additional bathroom and laundry room. Attached one car garage has plenty of room for storage as does the basement area. New washer and dryer included. Energy efficient heat pump provides A/C in warm summer months. Enjoy dining al fresco in the level, fully-fenced backyard surrounded by lush gardens. Just a few blocks from top-rated schools, Laurelhurst Park and the Burke Gilman Trail. Walk to Childrens Hospital; easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, close to the University of Washington and easy access to Microsoft Connector and the University Light Rail Station. Fabulous retail shopping and coffee shops abound in the nearby University Village! Come see why Laurelhurst is rated one of the top neighborhoods in the city of Seattle! Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenue oneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #LaurelhurstRentals #Amazon /SLU #UniversityofWashington #LightRail #MicrosoftConnector

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 49th Ave NE have any available units?
4531 49th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 49th Ave NE have?
Some of 4531 49th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 49th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4531 49th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 49th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4531 49th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4531 49th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4531 49th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4531 49th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4531 49th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 49th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4531 49th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4531 49th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4531 49th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 49th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 49th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University