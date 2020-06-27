Amenities

4531 49th Ave NE Available 11/01/19 Laurelhurst Home - Available November 1st! Rare opportunity to lease this impeccably maintained and beautifully updated 3 bedroom plus bonus room/2bath Laurelhurst rambler within Beach Club boundaries! This charming home features a fully remodeled kitchen with Grohe fixtures, quartz counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, gas stove and heated tile floor in the bathroom. Two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom. Third bedroom along with a bonus room in the fully finished basement with an additional bathroom and laundry room. Attached one car garage has plenty of room for storage as does the basement area. New washer and dryer included. Energy efficient heat pump provides A/C in warm summer months. Enjoy dining al fresco in the level, fully-fenced backyard surrounded by lush gardens. Just a few blocks from top-rated schools, Laurelhurst Park and the Burke Gilman Trail. Walk to Childrens Hospital; easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, close to the University of Washington and easy access to Microsoft Connector and the University Light Rail Station. Fabulous retail shopping and coffee shops abound in the nearby University Village! Come see why Laurelhurst is rated one of the top neighborhoods in the city of Seattle! Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenue oneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



No Pets Allowed



