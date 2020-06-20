4527 NE 55th St #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhome Walking Distance To Burke Gilman Trail! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/91d24e202b



Stunning newer townhome in the Hawthorne Hills neighborhood. Full kitchen with cherry wood finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite top counters. Plenty of room to entertain guests on the deck or in the living room around the fireplace. The home also has vaulted ceilings and a 5 piece master bath.



The location is amazing with this home! You have Metropolitan Market right down the street. You can walk to the Burke Gilman Trail, go shopping at University Village

or hang out at Magnuson Park. Easy access to I-5 North & South.



This home is currently occupied by the tenant and they will be conducting the tours. This is a lease break with lease start date as early as 02/01/19- 05/31/19 with the option to renew.



It is available 02/01/19 If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/



(RLNE4046932)