All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4527 NE 55th St #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4527 NE 55th St #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4527 NE 55th St #A

4527 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4527 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome Walking Distance To Burke Gilman Trail! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/91d24e202b

Stunning newer townhome in the Hawthorne Hills neighborhood. Full kitchen with cherry wood finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite top counters. Plenty of room to entertain guests on the deck or in the living room around the fireplace. The home also has vaulted ceilings and a 5 piece master bath.

The location is amazing with this home! You have Metropolitan Market right down the street. You can walk to the Burke Gilman Trail, go shopping at University Village
or hang out at Magnuson Park. Easy access to I-5 North & South.

This home is currently occupied by the tenant and they will be conducting the tours. This is a lease break with lease start date as early as 02/01/19- 05/31/19 with the option to renew.

It is available 02/01/19 If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/

(RLNE4046932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 NE 55th St #A have any available units?
4527 NE 55th St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 NE 55th St #A have?
Some of 4527 NE 55th St #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 NE 55th St #A currently offering any rent specials?
4527 NE 55th St #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 NE 55th St #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 NE 55th St #A is pet friendly.
Does 4527 NE 55th St #A offer parking?
No, 4527 NE 55th St #A does not offer parking.
Does 4527 NE 55th St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 NE 55th St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 NE 55th St #A have a pool?
No, 4527 NE 55th St #A does not have a pool.
Does 4527 NE 55th St #A have accessible units?
No, 4527 NE 55th St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 NE 55th St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 NE 55th St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University