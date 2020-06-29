4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1

Amenities

Superb corner partial furnished unit in La Terrazza! Lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with great floor plan. Gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Spacious master with walk-in closet. Flexible bonus area ideal for use as office, library, formal dining or recreation room. Secure entry into grand foyer, keyed elevator, gated garage - 2 tandem parking spots (48A and 48B). Walking distance to UW, U-district, Trader Joe's, Eastlake and Wallingford. Excellent bus connections, minutes to downtown. Location & quality ! Quiet small complex with 6 stories and 57 units only. Please text or send an email for showing at 415-968-9939 >June move in only > rent including central hot water, water, sewer and garbage > tenants to pay electricity, internet and $100 for parking > 12 to 18 month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs (4 times of rent) > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be exceptional approved by landlords > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



