All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1

4343 Roosevelt Way Northeast · (415) 968-9939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4343 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Superb corner partial furnished unit in La Terrazza! Lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with great floor plan. Gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Spacious master with walk-in closet. Flexible bonus area ideal for use as office, library, formal dining or recreation room. Secure entry into grand foyer, keyed elevator, gated garage - 2 tandem parking spots (48A and 48B). Walking distance to UW, U-district, Trader Joe's, Eastlake and Wallingford. Excellent bus connections, minutes to downtown. Location & quality ! Quiet small complex with 6 stories and 57 units only. Please text or send an email for showing at 415-968-9939 >June move in only > rent including central hot water, water, sewer and garbage > tenants to pay electricity, internet and $100 for parking > 12 to 18 month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs (4 times of rent) > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be exceptional approved by landlords > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

>June move in only > rent including central hot water, water, sewer and garbage > tenants to pay electricity, internet and $100 for parking > 12 to 18 month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs (4 times of rent) > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $1500 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be exceptional approved by landlords > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have any available units?
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have?
Some of 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have a pool?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity