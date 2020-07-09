All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4260 Northeast 113th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4260 Northeast 113th Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

4260 Northeast 113th Street

4260 Northeast 113th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4260 Northeast 113th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 Bath House, 1380sqft on huge private lot!

Cozy living and dining area with fireplace insert and double pane windows.
Two bedrooms and one full bath. Sun drenched corner lot.
Large back yard with private patio and deck, great for entertainment.
7,800 SF per KCAR with parking for RV, Boat.
Great neighborhood, convenient location.
First/last/deposit ($1500), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis.
Available now!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have any available units?
4260 Northeast 113th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4260 Northeast 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Northeast 113th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Northeast 113th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Northeast 113th Street offers parking.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have a pool?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 Northeast 113th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4260 Northeast 113th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University