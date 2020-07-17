All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

425 23rd Ave S., #A109

425 23rd Avenue South · (206) 954-4575
Location

425 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
425 23rd Ave S., #A109 Available 07/24/20 Welch Plaza Condominiums ~ Central Seattle - Available July 24th! Great price and great location! Close to everything! Step into Welch Plaza and enjoy the bustling community from your beautiful condo! Park in the secured garage spot and welcome yourself to a light filled home that have unobstructed views of downtown Seattle. This open one bedroom and one bathroom West facing condo has all bamboo floors, (no carpets) a light and bright living room, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, open bedroom that fits a king sized bed, with a large bathroom and washer/dryer in your unit. Walk to just about everything including local grocery stores, Pilates class, fun restaurants and coffee shops and the International District! Starbucks is just across the street! Close to Amazon, UW, downtown and all major bus lines and easy freeway access to I-90 to Microsoft! Direct buses going to Children's Hospital and University of Washington. A new Whole Foods soon to be opening just across the street! Close to Light Rail Station! Sewer and garbage is included in your rent! You pay for water and electricity. One cat or small dog under 25 lbs. OK with additional $450 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers. Come see all this centrally located beautiful condo has to offer!

To schedule a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #CentralSeattlelRentals #Amazon/SLU #WelchPlazaCondosSeattle #MicrosoftConnector

(RLNE4920458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have any available units?
425 23rd Ave S., #A109 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have?
Some of 425 23rd Ave S., #A109's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 currently offering any rent specials?
425 23rd Ave S., #A109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 is pet friendly.
Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 offer parking?
Yes, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 offers parking.
Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have a pool?
No, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 does not have a pool.
Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have accessible units?
No, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 23rd Ave S., #A109 does not have units with dishwashers.
