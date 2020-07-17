Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

425 23rd Ave S., #A109 Available 07/24/20 Welch Plaza Condominiums ~ Central Seattle - Available July 24th! Great price and great location! Close to everything! Step into Welch Plaza and enjoy the bustling community from your beautiful condo! Park in the secured garage spot and welcome yourself to a light filled home that have unobstructed views of downtown Seattle. This open one bedroom and one bathroom West facing condo has all bamboo floors, (no carpets) a light and bright living room, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, open bedroom that fits a king sized bed, with a large bathroom and washer/dryer in your unit. Walk to just about everything including local grocery stores, Pilates class, fun restaurants and coffee shops and the International District! Starbucks is just across the street! Close to Amazon, UW, downtown and all major bus lines and easy freeway access to I-90 to Microsoft! Direct buses going to Children's Hospital and University of Washington. A new Whole Foods soon to be opening just across the street! Close to Light Rail Station! Sewer and garbage is included in your rent! You pay for water and electricity. One cat or small dog under 25 lbs. OK with additional $450 pet deposit. Sorry, no smokers. Come see all this centrally located beautiful condo has to offer!



To schedule a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #CentralSeattlelRentals #Amazon/SLU #WelchPlazaCondosSeattle #MicrosoftConnector



(RLNE4920458)